CONCORD — A Keene man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug-trafficking charges, according to a news release Thursday morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire.
Roland L. Farnsworth III, 37, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to the release. He is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on March 18.
Keene police began investigating a potential drug-trafficking operation in June 2019, according to the release. Farnsworth and another man, Ronald J. Karvosky Jr. of Marlborough, were arrested last September, and charged with conspiring to sell at least 40 grams of fentanyl. Federal prosecutors took over the case the following month.
Karvosky pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in September and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 29, according to Mary Ellen McMahon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Both men face a maximum of 40 years in prison, McMahon said.
According to the news release Thursday, the Keene Police Department's investigation into the drug trafficking operation included several controlled purchases of drugs from Farnsworth at or near his home. The U.S. Attorney's Office said evidence from his cell phone and his own admissions confirmed he was selling fentanyl and crack cocaine to multiple people in the Keene area.