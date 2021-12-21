A Keene man accused of lighting the inside of a Swanzey police cruiser on fire last summer has pleaded guilty to criminal charges connected to that incident.
Corey Carpenter, 33, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court last week to criminal mischief, a felony, and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors had also charged Carpenter with arson and reckless conduct, both felonies, following his July 13 arrest for driving-related violations. Those charges were recently dropped, however, court filings show.
Swanzey police Officer Colby Zilinski arrested Carpenter after responding to a report of reckless driving by two vehicles on Monadnock Highway (Route 12) that evening, according to an affidavit filed with the court. The vehicles were reportedly passing several others at high speeds while in no-passing zones and when it was unsafe to do so, Zilinski wrote.
Zilinski identified Carpenter as having driven one of the vehicles, based on witness accounts, and found him at a Monadnock Highway business where that car was parked, his affidavit states. Carpenter appeared to be intoxicated and had a suspended license, Zilinski wrote.
While inside the police cruiser after his arrest, Carpenter “began to yell and thrash around” and started kicking the partition between the front and back seats, according to the affidavit. When the cruiser arrived at the county jail in Keene, Carpenter used a lighter to set the partition’s foam padding on fire, Zilinski wrote.
The fire was extinguished after it caused minor damage to the cruiser’s interior, Swanzey police Chief Joseph Gonsalves said Monday. Zilinski was not injured in the incident.
As part of his plea deal with prosecutors, Carpenter — who was released from jail in July — will have his prison sentence of up to a year suspended for good behavior over the next 12 months. He must also pay Swanzey police nearly $2,000 in restitution.