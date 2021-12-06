The Keene man who drove into a motorcyclist from behind two years ago, killing him, has pleaded guilty to vehicular assault.
Andrew Duffy, 24, had also been charged with negligent homicide, a felony, in connection with the Aug. 15, 2019, crash on Route 101 in Bedford that killed James R. Raymond of Lunenberg, Mass.
In a recent plea deal, though, prosecutors dropped that charge in exchange for Duffy’s guilty plea to vehicular assault, a misdemeanor. Duffy, whose jail sentence was suspended, was ordered to pay $10,000 to the N.H. Victims’ Compensation Program, which provides financial aid to crime victims and their families, and nearly $9,000 for Raymond’s funeral expenses, court filings show.
The plea agreement, in Hillsborough County Superior Court’s northern branch in Manchester, also suspends his driver’s license for five years but allows him to seek reinstatement in two years.
Duffy told Bedford police after the evening crash that he’d looked at the tachometer of his Dodge Dart before realizing he was too close to Raymond’s motorcycle traveling in front of him, according to a police affidavit. Investigators found that Duffy had braked late and collided with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the affidavit states.
Raymond, who was 59, suffered a head injury and later died in the hospital, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
Duffy was arrested in June 2020 and released on $10,000 bail.