SURRY — A Keene man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when his car crashed Sunday evening on Route 12A, according to N.H. State Police.
Joseph Norlund, 34, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after the crash, which occurred shortly before 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Lt. Michael Kokoski said Tuesday afternoon.
“He was southbound on Route 12A in the area just north of Crain Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the road and rolled the vehicle,” said Kokoski, the commander for State Police Troop C.
Kokoski did not have specifics about Norlund’s injuries.
Norlund is not on the list of patients the hospital can release information about, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
Two children who were also in the vehicle were not injured, Kokoski said. He was not able to provide the age or gender of the children.
The crash remains under investigation, Kokoski said.