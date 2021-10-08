County prosecutors have accused a Keene man of sexually assaulting a child two years ago, when the man was under 18.
Hayden Michael Carney, now 19, was indicted recently in Cheshire County Superior Court on a single charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Prosecutors say the child, whom he knew, was under 13 when they allege the incident occurred.
Carney is scheduled to be arraigned later this month, according to court records.
He also faces sexual assault charges in three other New Hampshire counties.
Those charges include two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, in addition to misdemeanor-level sexual contact, in Rockingham County Superior Court. Prosecutors in that case say Carney assaulted two children, including the alleged victim in the Cheshire County case and the other whom he also knew, in recent years, when Carney was under 18.
He was indicted on the felony-level charges out of Rockingham County in March and later released on bail. Jury selection in that case is slated for early 2022.
Initial court proceedings in the other cases, in Merrimack and Carroll counties, are scheduled for later this year.