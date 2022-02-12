A Keene man previously convicted of robbery has been indicted on new charges involving firearms and drugs.
Lance M. Curavoo, 40, faces several felony charges including receiving a stolen firearm, possessing a dangerous weapon as a felon and possession of narcotic drugs. He has been ordered held without bail.
Curavoo pleaded guilty to one count of robbery for robbing the Savings Bank of Walpole branch on Court Street in Keene in 2017. He was sentenced to 1½ to four years in N.H. State Prison in March 2018. He was on parole at the time of his most recent arrest last year.
The new charges against Curavoo arose after police discovered a photo of an M1 Garand rifle on the cellphone of a suspect in a separate case, according to an affidavit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. Police said in court documents that the same World War II-era firearm had been reported stolen from a Keene apartment on July 15, 2021.
The man whose phone police had searched told police that he turned over the gun, as well as two guitars and a bike, to another man (who later told police he turned the gun over to Curavoo) to pay a drug debt, the affidavit by Keene Detective Andrew K. Lippincott states.
On Nov. 18, 2021, police arrested Curavoo on a warrant and charged him with receiving a stolen firearm, according to Lippincott. The officer taking Curavoo to the Cheshire County jail noticed him moving and kicking around in the back of the vehicle and later found what appeared to be a bag of methamphetamine on the floor at his feet, the affidavit states.
When police executed a search warrant for Curavoo’s vehicle, they found a second firearm, a Sig Sauer P365 9MM, according to the court documents. The serial number indicated the Sig Sauer had been reported stolen from a vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, Lippincott wrote in the affidavit.