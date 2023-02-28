A local 3-year-old cat named Mr. Pickles has a new owner after going missing and being adopted out this month, in an incident the Monadnock Humane Society said highlights the need for pets to have a microchip or ID tag.
For his part, the cat’s former owner said he hopes sharing his story will help others avoid similar situations.
John DiBernardo, who lives on Cobb Street in Keene, said the gray shorthair cat was always good about coming home after forays through the neighborhood, but went missing early this month.
Someone picked up Mr. Pickles on Feb. 4 and brought him to the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey, the organization said in a Facebook post. The cat was wearing a flea collar but had no microchip or identification tag, and the organization adopted it out Feb. 14.
DiBernardo said his wife, Patsy, made a couple of visits to the humane society after the cat disappeared, but it was closed. They ended up calling the organization just hours after the adoption.
The humane society says it called the new owner to explain what had happened, but the new owner opted to keep the cat.
“We are extremely disappointed to find that our cat could be taken, turned over to the Monadnock Humane Society and awarded to a strange family,” the DiBernardos said in a letter to The Sentinel published Feb. 18. “How is it possible for this to happen? How can he not be our cat anymore? How is this legal?”
New Hampshire law classifies cats with identification as abandoned if their owner fails to pick them up in seven days. But in a case like this — where the cat has no ID — the waiting period would be up to the discretion of the animal shelter, said Lisa Dennison, executive director of the N.H. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
In any case, Mr. Pickles was held at the Swanzey humane society for well over that seven-day period.
Kathy Collinsworth, executive director of the Monadnock Humane Society, said people should immediately contact their local humane society by phone or in person after a pet goes missing. The Monadnock Humane Society has a bell to summon an attendant when the shelter is closed.
Collinsworth said her organization posts on its website and Facebook page photos of pets that are turned in. There’s also a way for pet owners to post pictures of their missing animal, and she encourages people to post flyers in the neighborhood where the pet went missing.
John DiBernardo said he looked on the website but didn’t see the photo. He didn’t check Facebook.
He said he didn’t think his cat was at the humane society until a neighbor told him she’d heard that someone had brought him there. That’s when the DiBernardos called the organization.
“Our cat has been a member of our family since he was a six-week-old kitten; he has been well taken care of by us,” the DiBernardos said in their letter to The Sentinel, in which they asked the new owner to reconsider their decision to keep him. “We have paid for veterinary services, rabies shots, neutering, etc. Our granddaughter is heart-broken by his absence.”
In an interview Monday, John DiBernardo said he does not want to assign blame over the situation, but hopes that by sharing their story he might help someone else with a lost pet.
For their part, the new owners said they felt an immediate connection with the cat and “fell in love,” Collinsworth said.
