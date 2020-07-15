Keene police arrested a city resident Tuesday on suspicion of selling drugs.
Joshua Schneider, 33, was charged with sale of a controlled drug and possession with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the Keene Police Department.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Cheshire County Superior Court.
More than 40 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl was found during the execution of a search warrant, according to the release.
Lt. Steven Tenney said Wednesday morning that Schneider's arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation.