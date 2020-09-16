A Keene man faces charges in connection with an off-road-vehicle crash in a Swanzey parking lot in May.
Police say Christopher R. Stroup, 31, was intoxicated when he injured himself in the crash on May 19. Stroup is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated — a felony — along with two misdemeanors.
The charges allege he was driving a Yamaha off-highway recreational vehicle in a parking lot at Swanzey Truck and Auto with a blood-alcohol level of at least 0.08 — the legal limit — when he caused a collision resulting in facial-bone fractures.
A Cheshire County grand jury charged Stroup with the felony via an indictment issued Sept. 1. A county prosecutor brought the misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated-subsequent offense the same day.