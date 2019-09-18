A Keene man faces multiple charges related to his alleged conduct after a crash Tuesday night.
In addition to a bench warrant, Jason D. Bower, 31, faces six charges: common law criminal contempt, false report of an accident, two counts of conduct after an accident, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to a 911 call at Court and Portland streets for a disturbance just after 11 p.m., according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. They found a vehicle on nearby Woodburn Street empty with significant front-end damage, he said.
Police checked the adjacent house and met someone who said the car’s owner was inside, along with Bower. Police discovered he had an electronic bench warrant and bail conditions that prevented him from being with the car's owner.
Police arrested Bower initially for the bench warrant and one count of common law criminal contempt, Tenney said. Other officers stayed behind to investigate the crash.
Though Bower told police repeatedly he hadn't been driving, Tenney said, officers determined after speaking with the car's owner and witnesses that he was the driver and the owner was a passenger.
One of the witnesses was Caitlin Gowell, 28, of Keene, who suffered minor scrapes after Bower allegedly sideswiped her while driving down Woodburn Street, Tenney said. That resulted in the reckless conduct with a deadly weapon charge, which is a felony, he explained. The car then hit a utility pole, he said.
Bower is slated for arraignment today in Cheshire County Superior Court.