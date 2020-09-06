VERNON, Vt. — A Keene man died Saturday evening after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a telephone pole near the Vernon Dam, according to police.
Michael E. Gordon, 53, was riding his 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Governor Hunt Road, just across the Vermont state line, around 6:16 p.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck the pole, according to a news release from the Westminster Barracks of the Vermont State Police.
Gordon, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Vernon Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed it should contact Trooper Kayla Healy at 802-722-4600.