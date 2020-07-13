A man has been arrested in connection with a pair of thefts from vehicles that took place in Keene in early June.
Mario J. Dumas Jr., 28, of Keene, has been charged with felony theft after being arrested on a warrant for taking two items from separate vehicles on either June 1 or June 2. The vehicles were both parked in the driveway of a Spring Street residence.
Dumas was arrested around 8:45 p.m. Friday after a Keene Police officer on foot patrol saw him and realized there was a warrant for his arrest. He was released on personal recognizance bail. No court date had been scheduled.
According to Keene police, Dumas is accused of stealing a pair of prescription sunglasses valued at around $500 and a phone case valued at about $50.
Dumas was charged with a felony due to two prior convictions for theft, police said.