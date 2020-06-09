A Keene man accused of pulling a gun on neighbors last year pleaded guilty to a felony criminal threatening charge and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to court records.
David E. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to the felony and a lesser charge, misdemeanor simple assault, in Cheshire County Superior Court on May 19.
Brown was arrested in October after a neighbor, Patrick Hebert, 21, said Brown had struck him and then pulled out what appeared to be a gun during an outdoors altercation on Grove Street in Keene.
According to the account of Officer Mark W. Cotton, Hebert said Brown exchanged words with him before coming across the street and punching him on his front porch. The two ended up in the street, along with friends of Hebert’s who came over to assist, according to an affidavit written by Cotton.
Brown then displayed what appeared to be a handgun, according to the affidavit and a video recorded of the encounter and posted on the social-media site Reddit.
Hebert was bleeding from a head injury when Cotton arrived, the officer’s affidavit states.
Brown’s sentence in the Cheshire County jail was to begin May 30, court records indicate.
He is also expected to serve three years of probation after his release.