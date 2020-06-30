A Keene man has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with an August 2019 crash in Bedford that killed a motorcyclist.
Authorities are accusing Andrew Duffy, 23, of “failing to keep a proper lookout while driving” and crashing into the motorcycle from behind on Route 101 on Aug. 15, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Monday.
The motorcyclist, James R. Raymond, 59, suffered a head injury and later died at the hospital, according to the release.
Bedford police responded to the crash around 7:45 p.m. that day, the Attorney General’s Office said. The release provided few other details, including what Duffy was driving.
Duffy was also charged with an alternative count of vehicular assault.
Duffy’s bail was set at $10,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 6 in the Northern District of Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.