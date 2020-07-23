A Keene man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting and choking his girlfriend in June.
Miguel A. Ramos, 45, was charged by Keene police Wednesday with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor simple assault.
Ramos and his girlfriend were in a vehicle on June 3, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney, when Ramos became upset by something she said.
Tenney said Ramos hit his girlfriend across the face, and the confrontation then continued outside of the vehicle.
“She was grabbed and struck a couple more times, and it looks like he choked her for an amount of time,” Tenney said.
The alleged victim reported the incident to Keene police on June 6, Tenney said.
Ramos was found at Cumberland Farms in Keene — where Tenney said he has a no-trespass order — around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Ramos was transported to the Cheshire County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to Tenney.