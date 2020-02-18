A Keene man was arrested by city police Monday afternoon, after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the abdomen inside Keene State College’s Mason Library.
Shawn E. Seymour, 56, was charged with domestic violence simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Seymour and his girlfriend got into an argument on the library’s second floor, resulting in Seymour allegedly striking her in the abdomen and pushing her.
The woman did not need medical assistance, Tenney noted.
Seymour was released on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in 8th Circuit Court District Division.
He was also served a no-trespass notice from the college, according to Tenney.