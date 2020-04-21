Keene police have charged a city man in connection with thefts from three businesses on Rose Lane earlier this month.
Eugene H. Bracey, 30, of Keene, faces one count each of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking at or greater than $1,501, and criminal mischief. The burglary and theft charges are felonies.
Bracey turned himself in to Keene police Monday morning after a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Lt. Steven Tenney said Tuesday. Bracey has been released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned May 28 in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Keene police had begun investigating after tools were reported stolen from Septic Pro, McClure’s Tree Service and 603 Roofing during the weekend of April 11 and 12. Tools were taken from one building, one trailer and one truck, and the trailer was damaged, Tenney told The Sentinel at the time.
Police have been able to recover some of the hand tools and a chain saw that was taken, Tenney said Tuesday. He said Bracey is known to one of the businesses.