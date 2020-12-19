Robert Cilibrasi, 26, was charged Thursday in connection with an Oct. 22 bicycle theft in downtown Keene.
The incident was precipitated by an argument between Cilibrasi and Andrew Kendall, 39, of Spofford outside the Hundred Nights Inc. homeless shelter, where Cilibrasi was living at the time, according to Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore.
After Kendall left, Cilibrasi took his mountain bike and put it in a dumpster near the 17 Lamson St. facility, Zamore said witnesses told police. Cilibrasi later told Kendall where he had put the bike, but it had been taken from the dumpster by someone else before Kendall could retrieve it, Zamore said.
Kendall told police that his bicycle, a black Ancheer mountain bike, is worth $700. Keene police do not know who took it from the dumpster, according to Zamore.
Cilibrasi is charged with theft by unauthorized taking. He was issued a summons for a court date, which is still to be determined, outside the Hundred Nights shelter Thursday evening.
Zamore did not know Friday evening why Cilibrasi was not charged for nearly two months but said other investigations may have taken precedence, given that the bike theft was not violent.