A Keene man faces several drug-related charges after, police say, he was found passed out in a car on Coolidge Street early Wednesday morning.
Lee J. Powers, 30, has been charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, a police officer traveling on Washington Street saw a vehicle parked in the middle of Coolidge Street with its brake lights on, Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday. The officer turned around, and when he came back, he pulled behind the vehicle, Tenney said.
Tenney said the vehicle didn’t move, and the officer found Powers passed out in the front seat of the car with his foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle still in drive. The officer observed that Powers appeared to be impaired by drugs and that he was holding a small baggie that appeared to contain heroin, Tenney said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the car and found a substantial amount of heroin, as well as some crack cocaine, pills not prescribed to Powers and drug paraphernalia, according to Tenney. Police are awaiting the official weight, but the preliminary estimate is about 30 grams of heroin, he said.
Two suffer minor
injuries in Dublin
DUBLIN — Two people were taken to the hospital following a vehicle crash on Route 101 Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Timothy Suokko said Thursday that two vehicles collided at the intersection of routes 101 and 137.
The vehicle traveling north on Route 137, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was being driven by Lisa Goss, 52, of Dublin, Suokko said. As Goss’s SUV crossed the intersection, it collided with a 2008 Ford Fusion being driven by Randall Aldrich, 58, of Antrim, he said. Aldrich’s car was traveling west on Route 101, he said.
Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, and both drivers were taken by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough with minor injuries, Suokko said. They have since been released from the hospital, he said. There were no passengers in the vehicles.
As of Thursday, the crash remained under investigation.
One person injured in Marlow crash
MARLOW — A local man was hurt in a single-car crash on Route 10 Tuesday morning.
John Williams, 67, of Gilsum, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, Marlow Police Chief Kevin Fay said Thursday.
Fay said Williams’ vehicle went off the road when he was driving, hit some trees and traveled into a ditch. A passerby helped Williams out of his vehicle, but then Williams fell in the road, Fay said.
Williams was driving north by the Perkins Academy when the crash happened, according to Fay.
Mutual Aid log
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 16:
7:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
7:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.
8:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Finch St., fuel spill.
3:27 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 36 Wheelers Cove Road, carbon monoxide call.
7:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Island Street, service call.
8:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Front Street, complaint of burn pile.
9:56 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 30 Mountain View Road, assist other agency.
11:27 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., fire alarm.