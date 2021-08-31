Keene resident Chip Smith was arrested Sunday after police say he stole more than $800 from a cash register at Yolo Cafe that morning.
Security footage from the Gilbo Avenue business showed that Smith, 47, had entered at the rear of the store around 8:40 a.m., when it was closed, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. The door showed no signs of forced entry when police examined it later that morning, he said.
Yolo Cafe owner Konstantinos Georgiadis told police Sunday that $851 had been removed from the cash register since the store closed the previous night, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Officer Colin Germain. No damage was reported to the register, which wasn’t removed during the burglary, Tenney said.
Police arrested Smith around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after identifying him using the store’s security footage, according to Tenney.
They found $26 in his possession that Tenney said comprised bank-wrapped cash and coins consistent with what had been stolen from Yolo Cafe. He said Monday morning that while it didn’t appear from the police report that officers had recovered all the stolen money, he didn’t know of any efforts to find the rest of it.
Smith was held overnight at the Cheshire County jail and arraigned Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court. He faces one count of burglary, a felony.
Smith is also facing multiple other burglary charges from incidents in recent years in which police say he entered several residences downtown. Smith is accused of stealing a pair of lacrosse helmets in one of those incidents, according to court filings. He was convicted of burglary last year after smashing the front door of Jake’s 5 Star Convenience and Deli on Roxbury Street and taking three donation jars from inside.