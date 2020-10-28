A Keene man has been charged with willful concealment after, according to police, he was caught trying to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an adult-entertainment store on Emerald Street.
Jeffrey C. Fink, 34, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Keene Police Lt. Steve Tenney. Fink was caught attempting to conceal about $600 worth of items from Vybrant, Tenney said.
Police also noticed during this incident that Fink had a warrant for a charge of receiving stolen property in connection with a bike that had been reported missing late last month. Tenney said the bike, which has since been returned to its owner, is also valued at around $600.
The bike had been reported stolen from a Pearl Street porch on Sept. 23 and a friend of the bike’s owner reported seeing a male riding the bike at Walmart the same day, according to Tenney. The bike was later spotted by a Keene police officer at Cumberland Farms on Main Street and police determined Fink had ridden the bike to the store, Tenney said.
Fink was released on personal recognizance bail shortly after his arrest Monday, and the date for his arraignment has not been set yet, Tenney said.