Police arrested a Keene man Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into opioid distribution.
Addison Southwick, 32, was charged with possession with intent to sell after police found him with more than 100 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and about 2 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, according to a news release from Keene police.
Southwick is being held without bail, the release says.
The investigation and arrest were part of Granite Shield, a state-funded initiative targeting opioid distribution in New Hampshire.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact Detective Don Lundin at the Keene Police Department at 357-9820.