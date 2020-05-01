A Keene man was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault Wednesday night, after allegedly punching and slapping a woman in the face that morning.
Kenneth T. Lemieux, 30, was also charged with criminal trespass, common law criminal contempt and false imprisonment — all misdemeanors — according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
The alleged assault occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Keene, Derendal said, and the woman did not need medical attention for her injuries.
When police arrived on the scene, Derendal said, Lemieux prevented the apartment’s tenant from answering the door, leading to police having to force the door open.
Lemieux was not allowed to be at the residence as part of his bail conditions for prior charges, according to Derendal.
He was arraigned in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Keene on Thursday morning and is being held at the Cheshire County jail. Lemieux’s next court date was not available at press time.