A Keene resident who has been part of the leadership of the new Tanglewood Estates cooperative was arrested for allegedly stealing from a gun store in Rockingham County.
Christopher A. Villeneuve, 57, turned himself in to the Brentwood Police Department July 27, police confirmed. That came shortly after MacPherson Firearms reported a stolen red-dot sight for a rifle, which the store was selling for $600, according to Harry Bennett, general manager. He said the alleged theft occurred the same day it was reported.
Brentwood police did not have information on hand Friday about the exact charge against Villeneuve.
The store caught the alleged theft on camera and presented the video to police, which resulted in a quick identification and arrest, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
As of May, Villeneuve was the board president of the Tanglewood Park Cooperative in Keene. The board organized a vote to buy the park after the prior owner announced plans to sell to a different company. The transaction closed in mid-July.
When reached by phone Friday evening, Villeneuve declined to comment about the arrest or whether he is still involved in the Tanglewood co-op.
Villeneuve’s court date is Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. at the Rockingham County Courthouse in Brentwood, according to police Sgt. Daniel Wicks. MacPherson’s is hosting a “gathering against crime” to mark the occasion, according to an event on Facebook. Bennett said in a message that there will be a cookout complete with burgers.