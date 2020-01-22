Police arrested a Keene man last week accused of breaking into a local business.
Chip E. Smith, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary, a felony, and was arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court Friday, according to Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Smith allegedly broke a basement window at 55 Main St. on Jan. 11 just after 11 p.m. and entered Comfort Keepers, Tenney told The Sentinel last week. Surveillance video showed Smith taking some leftover food and rummaging through a couple of drawers and a purse, Tenney said. Only a soda was taken, he added.
Tenney said police are also investigating Smith for additional incidents in Keene in which property was taken, some of which he said has been recovered.
“At this point he is a suspect in several other burglaries that have occurred in the past month, but we’re waiting for results of some forensic testing,” he said.
As of Wednesday morning, Smith had not been charged in any of the other alleged burglaries, according to Tenney.