Police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old Keene man they allege attempted to sexually assault a teenager, according to a news release from the department issued that night.
Ryan Timmons is charged with a pair of Class B felonies — attempt to commit felonious sexual assault and certain uses of computer services prohibited. He was arrested on Court Street around 11:55 a.m. Thursday, according to the Keene Police Department call log. He was held in jail overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in Cheshire County Superior Court, Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said this morning.
According to the release, Keene police learned in March that Timmons was allegedly communicating online with a child between 13 and 16 years old, and expressed a “desire to engage in a sexual relationship with the child.” The Keene Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations assumed the child’s online identity, after which police allege Timmons “steered the conversation toward a sexual encounter.”
Timmons allegedly asked the child to meet him, according to the release, and police arrested him without incident when he arrived at the location. The release does not specify the location, and Derendal declined to provide more details Friday morning.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Keene Police Detective Andrew Lippincott at 603-357-9820.