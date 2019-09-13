A Keene man was indicted last month on a charge alleging he assaulted a 14-year-old boy outside a downtown convenience store, according to court documents.
Tommy L. McCoy, 29, faces a felony charge of second-degree assault in connection with the June 30 incident. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.
Police responded to the Cumberland Farms on Main Street shortly before 3:30 that morning for a reported assault, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Detective Andrew Lippincott.
Lippincott wrote that when police arrived, the teenager was bleeding from his nose, and the left side of his face was swollen.
The teenager said he had been in the store when a man, later identified as McCoy, made a comment to him that led to an argument. The boy told police that McCoy called him a racial slur, and used a homophobic slur, and asked if he wanted to go outside to fight, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit does not describe what preceded the altercation.
McCoy and two companions left the store, and the teenager said he bought a hot coffee in case he was attacked outside, according to Lippincott’s account.
The teenager said McCoy approached him in the parking lot and, feeling threatened, the boy threw the coffee, hitting McCoy in the face, according to the affidavit. The boy said McCoy knocked him to the ground and punched and kicked him in the head, Lippincott wrote.
The teenager suffered a sinus fracture, and his symptoms after the incident included swelling and bruising, difficulty chewing, blurry vision and pain in his jaw, according to Lippincott’s affidavit.
Surveillance footage shows McCoy confronting the teenager in the store, Lippincott wrote. Once outside, McCoy continues to stare inside, then starts to walk away before turning and walking back toward the store, according to the affidavit. One of McCoy’s companions stops him, and then the trio drives away, but after the teenager exits the store, the car pulls up alongside him, Lippincott wrote. The detective did not indicate whether the alleged assault itself was caught on tape.
Interviewed by police, McCoy “admitted to being confrontational inside Cumberland Farms and calling [the boy] names, including calling him, ‘a little [b----],’ Lippincott wrote.
McCoy and his two companions said they returned to the store so McCoy could buy some things, according to the affidavit. He saw the teenager and went over to apologize, but attacked him after being hit with the coffee, McCoy and his companions told police.
McCoy said he “grabbed him and I hucked him. I threw him as far as I could away from me,” according to Lippincott’s affidavit.
A Cheshire County grand jury indicted McCoy in August on the assault charge. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.