As Keene prepares for a major reconstruction of Winchester Street, city officials say they may take part of two properties through eminent domain to complete the $4.27 million project.
According to a public hearing notice, “despite the City Manager’s reasonable efforts to negotiate” with the parcels’ owners, a deal to buy the land has not been struck. An official with the company that owns one of the properties said that the city’s offer wasn’t a good deal and that the reconstruction planned isn’t the right option for the area.
Two new Winchester Street roundabouts are included in the design rendering by the McFarland Johnson firm. One roundabout would be at the Island Street-Pearl Street intersection, while the other would be just up the road at the intersection with Riverside Plaza and Key Road. There is currently a two-lane roundabout at the Winchester Street-Route 101 intersection.
A public hearing is planned Dec. 17 on the city’s petition to take properties by eminent domain at 333 and 345 Winchester St.
The property at 345 Winchester St., which includes two parcels, is the location of the Sunoco gas station and Sandri convenience store and owned by RE Sandri TVE LLC, while 333 Winchester St., owned by Keene Retail LLC, is the home of Chipotle and T-Mobile.
According to a proposed resolution to move forward with the eminent-domain process, the city is seeking the permanent rights to a combined 1,060 square feet between the two parcels at 345 Winchester St. and 605 square feet at 333 Winchester St.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said the roundabout at Key Road would require taking parts of the Winchester Street properties to widen the road to accommodate the traffic circle. He said that, now, Key Road and Winchester Street intersect at a 90-degree angle, but a roundabout would require space for vehicles to veer slightly to the right as they enter the circle, rather than simply drive straight into the intersection.
“The impacts are relatively minor,” Hansel said. “The approaches to this intersection require 5 or so feet on one side leading into the roundabout.”
Hansel said the goal of the project, which has been in the works since 2016, is to improve traffic flow on Winchester Street. He said it would also include replacement of the Island Street bridge, which was installed in 1979 and originally meant to be temporary.
He noted that the project will be completed in partnership with the N.H. Department of Transportation, which is funding 80 percent of the project. Keene will fund the remaining 20 percent.
Once the project begins — a date hasn’t been set yet since the city needs the two remaining properties to get started — the main effects should be to traffic, Hansel said.
“The businesses will be able to operate as they are operating now,” Hansel said. “But there are proposed impacts to the driveway entrances that are closest to where this roundabout is going in.”
He said the city has done a great deal of legwork over the past few years, starting when his predecessor, Kendall Lane, was in office, to work with affected members of the community to mitigate concerns and issues that might arise due to the project. He said much of the public process has been completed and gaining access to 333 and 345 Winchester St. is one of the last steps.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, who has been negotiating with the property owners, could not be reached Wednesday for more information about the status of that process.
Mike Behn, president of Sandri Companies and manager at RE Sandri TVE, LLC, a subsidiary of Sandri Companies, said he believes the city’s offer for the portion of the land was not sufficient and that the roundabout is not the right fix for the traffic issues at Key Road. Though he said the city has been cooperative and understanding during the process, he’s not optimistic he’ll be able to get officials to change their minds.
Behn also said he has concerns about what the project would do to the gas station’s bottom line, saying a study the company commissioned showed it could cost Sandri somewhere between $165,000 and $175,000 a year due to changes the project would create on Winchester Street for traffic coming in and out of the gas station. Behn worries the new roundabout would lead the business “to go from a convenience store to an inconvenience store.”
He said there are no plans to take legal action against the city if eminent domain proceedings move forward but also said he intends to plead his case to the council at its next meeting.
“Once they decide it’s for the public good to take land, we can’t stop it,” Behn said, “even if it’s not the right solution.”
He said he believes the cause of the traffic congestion is that shoppers at the two commerce centers on either side of Winchester Street have no way of getting back to a main route without traveling through the Key Road intersection. Instead of a roundabout, he suggested looking for alternative ways to get traffic off Key Road or out of the Riverside Plaza.
A representative from the other property owner, Keene Retail LLC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Members of the public can submit written comments about the project to the city clerk’s office at city hall, or they can address the council directly at its Dec. 17 meeting, Hansel said.