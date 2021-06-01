A Keene city councilor is urging city leaders to invest in sidewalk repair and expansion.
Councilor Raleigh Ormerod detailed his proposal to increase the amount of money for sidewalk repair in the city’s 2021-22 budget plan, during a Thursday meeting of the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee. He said that while his first priority is fixing deteriorated roads, the city should also keep an eye out for areas that don’t have sidewalks — but should.
“Main Street is a gateway entrance, and there are places on Main Street where we don’t even have sidewalks,” said Ormerod, a Ward 1 councilor and member of the finance committee. “And that’s probably one area that we’re ... looking at and targeting, but there’s numerous other areas in the city where it’s hardly worth plowing the sidewalks because it just creates a little bit of an ice rink because it’s so uneven.”
In a May 25 letter to the council and Mayor George Hansel, Ormerod proposed bumping up the budget for sidewalk maintenance from about $65,000 to $250,000. The committee did not vote to recommend this request, instead accepting it as informational.
A few areas where the sidewalks are particularly concerning are the east side of Main Street just south of the Winchester/Main/Marlboro streets roundabout, and the Monadnock Street/Adams Street area near Wheelock Elementary School, in Ormerod’s own neighborhood, he told The Sentinel Sunday. He said students walking to school in the area have long dealt with broken and uneven sidewalks that form puddles and freeze in the winter.
Ormerod had suggested increasing parking fees and the hours of operation for parking meters, along with looking for ways to increase the number of parking fines that get paid off, as a way to pay for increased sidewalk maintenance. However, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the city’s parking fund is a standalone account, much like the city’s water and sewer departments, and that revenue raised within the parking fund would have to be used for parking expenses.
Dragon noted that there’s a chance the city could receive federal funding to cover some of the city’s upcoming capital projects, which could free up dollars for sidewalk maintenance. She said sidewalks would be part of the conversation when the city begins working on its next capital plan this summer.
Keene has already begun developing an asset-management plan, or a long-term outline detailing how and when the city will do maintenance work on its sidewalks. The council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee was supposed to hear a presentation on the plan during its meeting Wednesday evening, but it was put on hold due to technical issues from a thunderstorm and rescheduled for June 10.
“By creating an asset-management plan for sidewalks, the council can determine what level of service you are looking for,” Dragon said, “and whether or not there’s a need for new sidewalks, and if so, how will that be prioritized?”
Dragon added that beyond basic maintenance, the city has not really made sidewalks a priority in recent years. She said now is a good time to discuss how the city will manage its sidewalks moving forward.
Other committee members echoed Ormerod’s concerns that the issue of sidewalks should be addressed, with Councilor Stephen Hooper saying sidewalk maintenance should be prioritized along with roads. He also said the city needs to make sure it has the funds to deal with its priority list in a timely way.
“I think we need the money in the budget to aggressively tackle [the priority list],” he said, “make sure that we get through those [sidewalks] in 10 years instead of 40 years.”
Meanwhile, Councilors Thomas Powers and Mike Remy said that while they agree sidewalk repairs are needed, they’d like to wait until there’s a more concrete plan for funding sources and how the repairs would be carried out.
Councilor Bobby Williams, a vocal advocate of sidewalk maintenance but who is not a finance committee member, also spoke in support of Ormerod’s proposal. He said the first priority should be to make sure all sidewalks in town are passable, particularly for “people who are on wheels.”
In an email to The Sentinel Monday evening, Williams, a Ward 2 councilor, pointed to the sidewalks on Beaver and Spring streets as examples of where repairs could most be used, noting that Beaver Street has root damage and Spring Street is prone to flooding. In a letter to the editor published in The Sentinel in December, Williams also said Roxbury Street and Eastern Avenue could use some work.
He said during the meeting Thursday that the city needs both a short-term funding source to cover the costs of sidewalk repairs that have been backlogged and a long-term funding source to ensure the city doesn’t fall behind on sidewalk maintenance in the future. He also noted that the city has a road and sidewalk infrastructure fund, which he hopes can be tapped into.
He said that one source of short-term funding could be selling off underutilized city-owned properties and using the money for pedestrian-friendly projects in that community.
“In my neighborhood, I could think of one city-owned lot that could easily support a couple of housing units on it but is vacant instead,” Williams said during the meeting. “If that could be sold, not only would it become a tax-generating property and help [alleviate] our housing crunch, but the proceeds could be used within the nearby neighborhood to support some small pedestrian improvement projects that have had a hard time attracting investment by the city.”