After giving city dog owners a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, Keene is once again looking to collect fines from those who haven’t gotten dog licenses.
The City Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee voted on Wednesday to recommend that the full council issue a warrant for unlicensed dogs. If approved, those on the warrant — which includes about 545 people with 680 dogs — would have to pay a $25 fine within 15 days of receiving notice.
“Because of COVID-19, we chose not to actually issue civil forfeitures last year,” City Clerk Patty Little said during the meeting. “So the names of all those dog owners have been added to this year’s warrant.”
Failure to pay the fine could result in the matter being taken to court, but Little said only about a dozen people are expected to end up in that position. In general, she said, compliance is usually pretty high.
Little explained that in order to remind residents to stay up to date on their licenses, the city collects email addresses and sends out notices electronically. For those without email addresses, the city will reach out by phone, she said.