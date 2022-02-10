In this 2019 photo, Johanna Laurie, left, and Sarah Wilton are in deep discussion during a taping of “Tip Of The Iceberg” at Cheshire TV. Keene city officials now are searching for an organization to help run Keene’s community-access television station after pulling the plug on Cheshire TV last year.
A new request for qualifications (RFQ) on the city’s website says the cable channel would host public content but not government or education-related programming. The RFQ notice, posted online Feb. 3, is soliciting a group to be in charge of the community-access station’s “coordination, operation and management.”
Responses are due March 4 and will be released publicly after they’re reviewed by Keene staff, the notice states.
No responses had been filed as of Monday, according to Yves Gakunde, the city’s purchasing and contract services manager. He added, however, that submissions typically come in closer to their due date.
Assistant City Manager and IT Director Rebecca Landry said the new station operator would run one of Keene’s two cable channels while the other — channel 1302 — continues to broadcast city meetings.
Landry said Wednesday she doesn’t know how quickly a new group could restart the community-access station. With the broadcasting equipment already in place at a studio in Keene’s public library, she added, things could come together quickly.
“I think it’s going to depend on who comes to the table,” she said.
Keene launched a community survey last November to ask residents how often they watch public-access programming and whether they’d support using the funds that previously went to Cheshire TV for a new online streaming service. Some of that money — generated via a 3.5 percent fee on cable subscribers — has been used to broadcast city meetings on channel 1302 and the city’s website since CTV went dark last May.