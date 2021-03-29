A pair of Mexican restaurants in Keene are temporarily closed.
Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill on West Street will remain closed until Thursday, according to a sign that was visible Monday in the restaurant's window.
The sign says the restaurant closed out of "an abundance of caution" and to allow time for employees to be tested and for the facility to be sanitized. However, it does not explicitly say whether the restaurant was exposed to COVID-19.
A call to the restaurant Monday went answered.
In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill on Winchester Street had a sign in its window Monday stating that the restaurant had closed early for the day. The sign did not give a reason for the closure but said it would reopen "as soon as possible."
No one could be reached at the restaurant for additional information and a spokesperson for Chipotle's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.