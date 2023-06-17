Few symptoms appear in lung cancer’s early stages, even though there’s a bundle of abnormal cells multiplying and expanding outward from the chest. And often, mental health struggles go unnoticed by others, as daily stressors pile atop underlying traumas and malignant coping mechanisms. But both problems exist, even if they are not visible to the naked eye, and firefighters find themselves caught in the center of this dangerous intersection.

Christopher Cartwright can be reached at ccartwright@keenesentinel.com or 603-352-1234, extension 1405.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.