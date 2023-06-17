Few symptoms appear in lung cancer’s early stages, even though there’s a bundle of abnormal cells multiplying and expanding outward from the chest. And often, mental health struggles go unnoticed by others, as daily stressors pile atop underlying traumas and malignant coping mechanisms. But both problems exist, even if they are not visible to the naked eye, and firefighters find themselves caught in the center of this dangerous intersection.
This hit home for Keene Fire Lt. Aaron “Coop” Cooper, 48, two months ago. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on April 10 — though the disease began sometime in the smoky past — and he’s been seeing doctors in Keene, Lebanon, Boston and California. He said he was considered one of the healthiest firefighters in the Keene Fire Department, if not the healthiest, until his diagnosis.
Now, even though his future is uncertain, he’s helping build a resiliency group within the department and advocating for resources to support better health, both mental and physical, so his fellow firefighters won’t have to face the same situation.
“It’s like an ember,” he says of the Project Mayday workgroup. “I don’t know where this thing’s going, but I think it’s got a lot of potential to make a difference at least statewide … I think we’ve uncovered something.”
Point of origin
It started months before Cooper’s diagnosis — as an idea late last fall, though meetings didn’t get going until this winter. The workgroup, part of the Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265 union, advocates for improving health and wellness inside the station. The workgroup’s tagline is “sounding the alarm for wellness in the fire service,” and it has two near-term goals: getting a therapist in the station and changing the annual physicals to include more of a holistic approach to health.
“We make a difference every day here, but making that difference — being able to make that difference — shouldn’t come on the back of firefighters’ wellness,” Cooper said. “We work too many hours, and the hours that we work are busy and stressful, and there’s oftentimes no reprieve.”
Cooper, along with other Keene firefighters, drew statewide recognition in 2022 for battling the five-alarm fire that destroyed the Cobblestone building in downtown Keene that January. Cooper, who received a Class II Medal of Valor at an event hosted by N.H. Fire Academy and EMS, rescued someone from an apartment on the second floor of the building and returned inside to look for others, The Sentinel previously reported.
He said several firefighters have gone to the Front Line Foundations of North America retreat in Bellows Falls to deal with the stress of their field, and two firefighters have retired over the past year due to PTSD. Steven Dumont, another firefighter leading the project, emphasized the long hours, saying it’s not unrealistic to have someone work an 80-hour shift. He worked around 60 hours this week.
Chief Donald Farquhar said the department conducted 5,500 responses last year.
“It’s an extremely busy fire department,” he said. “Guys work a lot of hours, they get sick, they get injured ... and [when] they can’t work, that amplifies the work-hour issue.”
He added that the department has worked with the city to expand the budget and add four new firefighter positions this year.
Although discussions for the workgroup had already begun, Project Mayday really kicked into high gear when Cooper was diagnosed with lung cancer. The news came about after a slip on a walk caused him to break a rib, which his wife, Dr. Rachel Croteau-Cooper, thought was unusual. A chest CT scan found tumors in his lung and ribs.
The moment was especially personal for Cooper because his father, Frank, died from cancer at the same age. But he emphasized the outpouring of support from coworkers and the larger community, which has included a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his medical treatment.
“I’ve never felt so much support in my life,” Cooper said. “I realized that there’s a lot of people I touched, and that I was important to.” After his diagnosis, the firefighters raised money to help fund a trip to Costa Rica, where Cooper married Rachel. Many of the firefighters also traveled to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston for his first appointment, he added.
But it’s also made the issue of cancer much more real within the department.
“In the firehouse, it swept us as, ‘This is real. We are vulnerable. Life is short,’ ” Brad Keay, another Project Mayday organizer, said.
Dumont agreed. “You don’t know, was it from that car fire that you went to five years ago where you didn’t put your mask on as soon as you walked up to it?” he said. “There’s just so many instances that when you really look back and think, ‘Oh wow … I should’ve left my mask on a little bit longer, or, you know, would that have even helped?’ You just don’t know.”
Firefighter health
Last July, the World Health Organization classified firefighting as carcinogenic. But smoke inhalation isn’t the only problem. Firefighting gear — including flame-resistant clothes — is made with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS.
“The gear that we wear to protect us from the fire has carcinogens in it,” Cooper said. “When you get into a hot building, and your pores open up and you get sweaty … that’s when you really become a really big risk for those things.”
These man-made chemicals, which have been used to make a variety of products, including non-stick cookware and firefighting foam, may cause cancer, developmental effects in children and hormone interference, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The chemicals were created in the 1940s and used by companies including 3M, DuPont and Chemours, which New Hampshire sued in 2019 over the manufacturing and dissemination of PFAS. An internal DuPont document from 1970, located in the University of California’s Chemical Industry Documents Archive, stated that company studies indicated at least one such PFAS chemical “is highly toxic when inhaled and moderately toxic when ingested.” A study published last June in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal estimated that the chemicals caused 382,000 yearly deaths in the U.S. between 1999 and 2015.
Lt. Dan Nowill, president of the Keene firefighters union, elaborated on the efforts being made to eliminate the use of PFAS in fire departments. In January, the national union announced it had retained three tort law firms to help change regulatory standards and ensure gear is replaced with PFAS-free equipment. “There’s so much stuff that’s linked with cancer that’s finally being addressed and coming to the forefront,” Nowill said.
In the meantime, Project Mayday is focused on making short-term changes to the fire station culture.
“After fires, we used to sit around the kitchen table and talk about it … we’d sit around with a hubcap full of cigarette butts, and we’d smoke and talk about the fire,” Cooper said. Now they go to a sauna and talk, he said. The group hopes to raise awareness about mental health so firefighters can recognize warning signs and get help before it becomes a major problem.
“The men and women who are able to ignore their inner nervous system and do things that other people can’t — like going into a burning building — they do the same with themselves,” Cooper said. “We’ve programmed our bodies to ignore our nervous system, and we run through the stop signs.”
