In response to a rise in COVID-19 cases locally — and in anticipation of a case increase during the holiday season — the Keene Public Library plans to scale back services, the library announced in a news release Wednesday.
Starting Dec. 21 until further notice, services will be limited to at-the-door pickup of materials reserved in advance, as well some computer, photocopy and microform services available by appointment.
Library Director Marti Fiske had requested the shift based on a recommendation by the city’s Emergency Management Team, and trustees approved the move at their latest monthly meeting Tuesday, the release says.
“The staff has done extensive work over the last six months to provide public access to the library safely,” Fiske said in a prepared statement. “We feel that we need to take this proactive step to protect the public and our staff now that local infection rates are expected to increase even more in the next few weeks. We have added to our online resources and increased service options at the door to make this iteration of curbside services a little easier for our patrons.”
She encouraged people who need help accessing any of these services to contact the library. Staff are available by phone and email Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The curbside services will be offered Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Individuals with library cards can reserve materials online or by calling the library. Staff will notify patrons when materials are ready to be picked up, the release says.
The outside book drops remain open for returns.
Those who need to use a copy machine, microfilm machine or computer can make a reservation at 352-0157. More information is available at keenepubliclibrary.org.