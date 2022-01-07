Starting today, the Keene Public Library will begin hosting office hours for local human service organizations, in an effort to help residents connect with assistance.
The first event will be this afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the library’s Eppes Room, when Better Life Partners and the Keene Serenity Center will share office hours, according to a news release from the library. Both organizations provide assistance to people with substance-use disorders. They will share the space every Friday, the release says.
On Jan. 12, a PATH outreach specialist from Monadnock Family Services — who works with people with serious mental health issues and those experiencing homelessness — will be available in the same room from 1 to 3 p.m. The organization will continue to offer this service on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, according to the library.
“We recognized the need to connect service organizations with people who needed their services. Keene Public Library cannot fund a social worker, but we can invite organizations to come to the library,” Library Director Marti Fiske said in the release.
Other organizations interested in participating in the library’s office hours can contact Fiske at 603-325-0157.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
