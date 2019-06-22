The Keene Public Library will host a forum on education funding Monday, featuring one of the lawyers from the 1990s Claremont school-funding lawsuit.
The lawyer, John Tobin, is scheduled to speak starting at 7 p.m.
In the 1990s, Claremont and several other school districts sued the state government, challenging the education system’s heavy reliance on local property taxes. That caused wildly disparate tax rates from town to town, and put places with less property wealth at a disadvantage, the districts argued.
As a result of that lawsuit, the N.H. Supreme Court held that the state constitution guarantees the right to an adequate education funded by the state. It struck down the funding system in place at the time.
But New Hampshire continues to grapple with school-funding issues. Earlier this month, a Cheshire County judge ruled that the state had still not met its constitutional obligation to fund an adequate education.
On Monday, Tobin will explain how education funding works in New Hampshire, according to the event description.