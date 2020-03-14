Effective Monday, the Keene Public Library and the Keene Recreation Center will be closed to the public in an effort to minimize the risk of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, city officials announced in a news release Saturday evening.
“While the risk in Cheshire County remains low, the City is being proactive in order to keep our citizens safe and maintain vital services,” Mayor George Hansel said in the release. “City residents should remain vigilant and seek accurate information and updates from the City’s website and the CDC.”
During the library and rec center's closure through March 30, other city facilities will stay open with normal operations, the release says.
Residents are urged to use the city's website for business, such as paying bills and parking tickets, license renewals and motor vehicle registrations. The release also reiterates advice from health officials that people showing cold or flu-like symptoms contact their primary care provider and avoid work and large gatherings.
“This is a resilient and collaborative community” Hansel said. “If we all do our part by taking reasonable precautions, we’ll ensure we are all as prepared as possible.”