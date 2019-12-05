Darryl W. Perry, a Keene resident and former chairman of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, announced his plans to run for governor Wednesday.
Perry, who was a Libertarian presidential candidate in 2016, said in a news release that he plans to run on a platform of lower taxes, voting rights and reforming ballot access and the criminal justice system.
He also announced that he has signed the “Taxpayer Pledge” in opposition to implementing any kind of sales or income tax in the Granite State.
In a statement, Perry said he wants to pursue fundamental changes to the state’s criminal justice system.
“I’m not simply going to talk about reforming sentencing guidelines; I want to end drug prohibition in New Hampshire,” Perry said. “That’s going to include not just retail cannabis sales, but Portugal-style depenalization of all other substances for personal use; working with the Executive Council to pardon all nonviolent drug offenders; and working with the Legislature to allow those with previous drug convictions to work in the retail cannabis industry, something no other state with recreational cannabis allows.”
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is running for a third term; N.H. Sen. Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinksy have declared for the Democratic primary.
The election is on Nov. 3, 2020.
Because the Libertarian candidate won less than 4 percent of the vote in the 2018 governor’s race, the party’s 2020 nominee doesn’t automatically get a spot on the ballot. But the party can get on the ballot by gathering the signatures of 3,000 registered voters.