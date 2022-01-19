A bill to require public education about consent would help reduce sexual violence and deserves bipartisan support, Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, told the House Education Committee on Tuesday.
She said government has a moral imperative to address the causes of sexual violence.
“This is not a radical idea,” said Toll, who is sponsoring the bill. “We already teach our students about physical education, hygiene and the impact of alcohol and drugs.
“We clearly share a vision of wanting to keep young people safe and healthy. Teaching consent is something that is preventative and already normalized in many other states.”
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center reports that one in five women in the United States experience rape or attempted rape in their lifetime. About one-quarter of men experience some form of sexual violence.
Rep. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, said children need to know how to keep themselves safe.
“We should be teaching about personal body safety and that when and if someone touches them and makes them feel hurt, confused or scared, there are adults available to help them,” she said.
Rep. Joshua Query, D-Manchester, said better education on consent could reduce sexual violence during teenage dating years and the long-lasting effects of such violence.
“During the pre-teen and teen years it is critical for youths to begin learning the skills needed to create and maintain healthy relationships,” he said. “These skills include knowing how to manage feelings and how to communicate in a healthy way.”
Teaching consent is about understanding boundaries, Renee Monteil of Keene told the committee. She is a reproductive health educator who has taught classes locally.
“It’s about teaching that other people’s bodies don’t exist to serve others,” she said.
“Studies show that teaching consent does not increase sexual activities. In teens, much of the sexual activity is being done under pressure. Teaching consent would teach them to better navigate these situations with confidence.”
Rep. Lawrence Welkowitz, D-Keene, who is co-sponsor of the bill, holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and is head of the psychology department at Keene State College.
He has experience working with children on the autism spectrum, who may have difficulty reading social cues.
Welkowitz gave an example of his instruction to a child on the spectrum who may need assistance in learning how to interact with others.
“It’s simply saying, ‘Is this OK? Is it OK if I ask you out? Is it OK if I follow you to your cheerleader practice. Is it OK if I take your hand,’ ” he said.
“It’s simply getting consent at every level of romantic advancement. When we teach those simple consent skills, those kids no longer get into trouble.”
Welkowitz said he came to understand that most people could benefit from such instruction.
“In fact, I even teach my friends how to do this, and we prevent these problems and these accusations of sexual misconduct tremendously by doing this simple type of consent training,” Welkowitz said.
He said the question comes up in general as to whether this type of instruction is best done by parents.
“I don’t know about you but my parents never taught me those things, at least not in those ways,” Welkowitz said.
Nobody spoke against the bill on Tuesday, and the panel took no immediate action on it. The committee will eventually decide whether or not to recommend its passage to the full House.