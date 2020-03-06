A state representative from Keene has endorsed Shaun M. Filiault in Tuesday’s race for the Keene Board of Education.
N.H. Rep. William Pearson announced his support in a letter Thursday. Filiault is one of five candidates in the race for three school-board seats, each with three-year terms. Also in the running are incumbent Jim Carley, Jaclyn S. Headings, City Councilor Philip M. Jones and Peter Starkey.
Pearson said he met Filiault in courses at Keene State College and also when both attended what is now called the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord.
“Shaun has impressed me with his commitment to finding the truth,” Pearson wrote. “His experience is unmatched and he has the courage to admit when he needs more information.”
Pearson also touted Filiault’s support of Article 9 on this year’s ballot, which asks voters to approve the costs and recommendations of a fact-finder’s report for a new contract with the Association of Keene Tutors.
— Sentinel Staff