With a statewide moratorium on evictions, Keene landlords say surviving this crisis requires understanding and buy-in from everyone, indebted to each other through a chain of bills.
As part of New Hampshire’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Chris Sununu signed three emergency orders March 16, one of which temporarily banned evictions and foreclosures.
Three Keene landlords who spoke over the weekend underscored the need to work with tenants if there is a hardship.
One of Dorrie Masten’s buildings on Central Square is home to her bar, Pour House, and apartments overhead. She said she’s grateful for her tenants, and those with financial concerns have reached out to make arrangements.
Given the resources available, she noted, there shouldn’t be a need to evict anyone, pointing to Keene’s welfare office and the federal coronavirus relief bill. Passed by Congress and signed by the president last week, the stimulus package includes direct payments to most U.S. taxpayers of up to $1,200 and will soon add an extra $600 to weekly unemployment benefits.
In his more than 40-year career, Bill Beauregard of Colonial Rental Management said, he’s never experienced anything like this pandemic, and “there’s no manual for this” for landlords, business owners, banks or government officials, he added.
“This whole thing unraveled so quickly, and no one really saw it coming, and people who had jobs for years all of a sudden had their hours cut back or were out of work,” he said. “... One day a tenant was gainfully employed, and the next day they’re not.”
And Josh Greenwald, sales manager of Greenwald Realty Associates, said he understood the governor’s goal to be to ensure no one would lose a job or home during the pandemic.
“You’d have to be a pretty cruel person not to be understanding and not to try to work with the person,” Greenwald said.
His initial reaction was frustration, though, at the vagueness of the emergency order. Evictions and foreclosures may be prohibited for the moment, but the order includes a reminder that the money is still due. The state didn’t waive everyone’s bills during the outbreak.
As described by these landlords, the concern is the domino effect of financial obligations: If tenants can’t pay rent, that could negatively impact the landlords’ ability to pay their mortgage, insurance or property taxes. And if this snowballed on a large scale, the city’s tax revenue could take a hit, for example — losing money that pays for services such as police and fire personnel.
“It’s a big machine,” Greenwald said, “and so when one part of the machine doesn’t do their job, it all breaks down.”
Mayor George S. Hansel issued a statement saying Keene doesn’t have authority from the state to be very flexible when it comes to property taxes, though he said city staff are working on a few ideas. One plan, which would require state approval, would offer an abatement on interest for up to three months for people with “unique circumstances,” he said.
“I also recognize that the current emergency is putting a significant financial strain on many of our citizens,” Hansel said in the statement, adding that he and City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon are discussing ways to “reduce the tax burden over the next two years. Any relief we can provide will help our city’s economy and give our citizens some breathing room to recover financially from COVID-19.”
Knowing there’s no recourse for the foreseeable future if a tenant doesn’t pay rent is stressful, Greenwald said. Landlords continue to fulfill their usual obligations to tenants, such as snow plowing, maintenance and repairs. But, while there will always be some who “game the system,” he said, most people do the right thing.
Beauregard, too, trusts that people will unite in this time of uncertainty.
“You hope that isn’t the case, that someone would take advantage,” he said. “... I think if everyone is understanding and willing to work together as a community, we’ll get through this.”
He noted that everyone — particularly local businesses — will need help during and long after this crisis.
“Once this passes, we are going to have quite a bit of work to do to bring the community back,” Beauregard said.