Through a conservation easement, John “Jack” Pratt has protected 42 acres of Sargent Hill Farm in Walpole, the Monadnock Conservancy announced this week.
“[The land’s] isolation makes it a dream property,” Pratt, a former Cheshire County commissioner, said in a news release from the Keene-based land trust. “I had no intention of seeing this land developed. I’m glad to conserve it.”
The farm, which is on Reservoir Road, abuts Hooper Forest, and is also near the Watershed Town Forest, the Hubbard conservation easement and other protected lands, according to the conservancy.
In addition to stone walls, maple trees and ponds, the mostly wooded property also features open fields and “a lot of country character and charm,” the release notes.
Pratt’s nephew, Steve Flessa; Steve’s wife, Bobbi Flessa-LaRoche; and their son, Justin, live next door and pasture horses there.
“We were so excited about this project because the land is so scenic,” Monadnock Conservancy Deputy Director Stacy Cibula said in the news release. “It has great views to the west, where you can really see the hills of Vermont.”