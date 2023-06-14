Keene’s Juneteenth celebration is all weekend long and will include a handful of speakers, discussions, music and films to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
The city is collaborating with the Keene Family YMCA, W.S. Badger Co. and the Monadnock International Film Festival to deliver the weekend’s events, the Y wrote in a news release.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, it took over two years for this news to reach slaves in Texas, according to the Smithsonian Institution. Thus, Juneteenth is a celebration for when enslaved individuals became aware of their freedom.
Beginning Thursday at noon, the Y is once again opening its Freedom Journey Trail for self-guided tours and will remain open through June 23. This is an interpretive walk through history on the YMCA grounds for visitors to learn about Black American History, according to the organization’s website.
Friday evening at 7 p.m., Zaron Burnett III, creator and host of the Black Cowboys podcast, is expected to give a presentation on black cowboys and the history of America’s west at Brewbakers at 48 Emerald St.
Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city’s Human Rights Committee is organizing a Juneteenth celebration at Railroad Square, featuring a welcome by City Councilor Kris Roberts, musical performances from The Gaslight Tinkers and Alex Minasian Trio, and a handful of speakers, the Y wrote.
Also Saturday, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., the Keene Public Library at 60 Winter St. will show a lineup of seven short films that celebrate black stories. Later at 6:30 p.m., Keene State College will show the film Buck and the Preacher inside Parker Hall at the Drenan Auditorium.
Next Tuesday, June 20, the library will be hosting Terrific Tuesday: Hip Hop with Edwin Owusu from 1 to 2 p.m., a hip hop and afro beats artist of Burlington, Vt.
