20220619-LOC-Juneteenth Keene 4

Blues musicians Lilian Buckley, left, and TJ Wheeler, right, perform for an audience on Railroad Square in Keene during the 2022 Juneteenth celebration.

 File photo by Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff

Keene’s Juneteenth celebration is all weekend long and will include a handful of speakers, discussions, music and films to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.