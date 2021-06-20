The sounds of "This Little Light of Mine" echoed throughout downtown Keene Saturday morning. People gathered in Railroad Square, listening and harmonizing as three community members sang the anthem of the civil rights movement.
"This little light of mine," the crowd sang, "I'm gonna let it shine."
The song kicked off the first Juneteenth event sponsored by the Elm City's Human Rights Committee, followed by speakers honoring the struggles Black people have overcome for centuries, as well as reminding people the work isn't done yet.
"Today, let's celebrate Juneteenth, and I just want you to remember that freedom isn't free, y'all. Freedom isn't free," said Pierre Morton, a Keene resident and chief diversity officer at Franklin Pierce University who serves on local diversity task forces. "It must be diligently looked after, not for one class or individual or group of people, but for each other."
Juneteenth commemorates the moment in 1865 when news of emancipation reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Many enslavers continued to hold people captive after the proclamation, making Juneteenth the symbolic date for Black freedom.
The day — June 19 — is now a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., after President Joe Biden signed it into law Thursday.
After a proclamation by Mayor George Hansel, several speakers took to the podium Saturday.
Jonah Wheeler, an 18-year-old advocate who serves on local diversity and leadership committees, said people have become too comfortable with the evils of the world, and that we need to take action.
"We have become the opposite of what we say we are, and the values we espouse," said Wheeler, who graduated this month from ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough. "The only solution to this utter failure is to meet the needs of so many. Is to use this unprecedented moment in history to create the thrust necessary to shock the system into change."
He added that people have a "moral obligation" to do what is right for the Black people who've died "as a result of the life that we are living."
"Call me naïve, call me a dreamer, call me whatever you wish; I know the courage to do this is there in everyone who has been touched in one way by this greed and hate," Wheeler said. "Not just because so many people have nothing to lose, not just because our nation is nearing collapse, but because it is the right thing to do."
Dottie Morris, associate vice president of institutional diversity and equity at Keene State College, encouraged the crowd to keep having conversations like the ones shared Saturday, despite how difficult they may be.
"If you are afraid to learn because you are afraid it'll make you feel guilty, ashamed and all those things, trust me, on the other side is beauty," she said. "You gotta go through the pain, y'all, you gotta go through the pain. We can't avoid having those conversations. That's the only way to healing this nation."
Morris added that, moving forward, Black people must continue to speak their truth.
"Telling our stories in settings like this, telling our truths as our grandmothers told us, even if it isn't in a history book, it is important. It's a form of resistance to say, 'You will not suppress who I know I am, not who you tell me I am,' " she said.
Also on Saturday, the Keene Family YMCA invited people to walk the interpretive, quarter-mile Freedom Journey Trail on the Y's grounds on Summit Road, filled with educational signs about the history of Black people's experiences in America.
CEO Dan Smith said the Y decided to host its first Juneteenth event this year because of the "awakening we had as a country last summer," started by George Floyd — a Black man murdered May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police.
While arresting Floyd on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air and lost consciousness. Chauvin was later convicted on murder and manslaughter charges.
Floyd's killing sparked protests across the U.S. and beyond, including in the Monadnock Region. Last year, 200 people marched through downtown Keene on Juneteenth, demanding structural changes to dismantle systemic racism.
The Y formed a social justice committee in response to Floyd's death and the cries for justice nationwide thereafter. The committee aims to determine how the Y can become more diverse, equitable and inclusive, according to Smith.
"One of the ways of doing that is to celebrate the diversity in our community and the different holidays associated with that," he said. "... We don't want a holiday to just be a holiday because then we are just appropriating culture. We want it to be education and awareness."
The Keene Public Library also held a free, live kid-friendly performance at 2 p.m. Saturday by hip-hop and Afrobeat artist SINNN.
Many of those who attended the Railroad Square event — which was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and filled the square with people — said it was an opportunity to reflect on their own white privilege.
Keene resident Annelies Spykman, 39, said she's been educating herself on racism in America and the "culture that's built on white supremacy."
"I, as a white person, know that I benefit from that, and I want to be more conscionable," she said.
Spykman added that she's glad Keene hosted its own Juneteenth event.
"I think oftentimes people think we're a majority white community, so this doesn't apply to us, but that's why it applies to us, right? As white folks, it's our responsibility to do the work, to undo the systems that have oppressed minorities for so long," she said.
Judith Reed, 76, said Saturday's event — as well as the federal recognition of Juneteenth — has "been a long time coming."
"It needs to be in the public eye, and it's really important to have an event like this," the Keene resident said. "... The least we can do is celebrate as a town. We should've been all along."