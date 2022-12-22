The Keene Jewish congregation's first-ever Hanukkah menorah lighting on Central Square was a ceremony of joy ending in laughs Wednesday evening after four lightbulbs were lit on the candelabrum in the gazebo Wednesday evening indicating the halfway mark of the holiday.
"Next year maybe we'll have it on the eighth night, and it'll be even colder and you'll have more speeches to listen to," Rabbi Daniel Aronson of Congregation Ahavas Achim said to a crowd of about 60 huddled witnesses to the lighting.
Members of the synagogue on Hastings Avenue, the broader Monadnock Region Jewish community and others gathered to sing, celebrate and listen to a roughly 20-minute ceremony featuring Ahavas Achim leaders, recently retired N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, Keene Mayor George Hansel, Tom Julius of the Monadnock Interfaith Project and heads of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College.
Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish faith festival commemorating the Maccabees, a group of Jewish rebels, who revolted during the second centruy B.C. and retook the Temple in Jerusalem from oppressors. They lit the menorah, a seven-branched candelabrum, with a jug of oil that lasted them eight days, considered a miracle since they had only one day's worth of oil.
The event comes just over one month after the Westmoreland United Church was defaced with graffiti that included white supremacist symbols, and vigilance against antisemitism was a point of discussion from speakers at Wednesday's ceremony.
Ahavas Achim President Roye Ginsberg referenced the widely reported rise in antisemitism in the United States.
"I think it's wonderful that we can come together as a community without fear and the Jewish community can share our traditions with Keene," he said.
Ginsberg was one of several speakers who screwed a lightbulb into the 6-foot-2-inch menorah, after Aronson ribbed the crowd to chuckles: "How many dignitaries does it take to change a lightbulb? We'll find out."
Hansel lit another one of the bulbs, after delivering a brief address.
"I think it's far past time that we light a menorah here on Central Square," he said. "We're just thrilled that [Aronson] and the congregation put this together."
Kahn followed the mayor, and spoke of New Hampshire's new focus on investigating hate crimes, like those toward the Jewish community. He tied his reference to the state's collaboration with federal agencies into a message promoting unity, which he deemed "the story around Hanukkah — the weak over the strong."
"When I think of Hanukkah I think of the traditions — the foods, the smell of latkes, the stories that we tell of the days of old and the parallels we think of about today," said the senator, who left office Dec. 7. "The parallel for me is ... how our Attorney General in the state is participating with the FBI to investigate [a rise in hate crimes]. ... Giving transparency to those kinds of incidents is really important, because then we can come together [and] we can be the light in our community."
After a lighting by Cohen Center Director Kate DeConinck and Coordinator of Educational Outreach Tom White, Tom Julius was last to light. Julius is chair of the Monadnock Interfaith Project's Guiding Council.
"We light this candle to honor your beautiful Jewish traditions and to acknowledge the deep well of caring and love that is shared across all wholehearted faith traditions," Julius said. "We remember especially family and neighbors in need of safe shelter this winter season."
Elaine "Lainee" Ginsberg, Ahavas Achim's music director, led the audience in both modern and traditional Hanukkah songs as some enjoyed jelly doughnuts, or "sufganiyot" in Hebrew as Aronson enthusiastically noted.
Westmoreland resident Malia Boaz was moved to tears by the event, sharing she was born in a Jewish displaced persons camp during the rebuilding of Germany post-World War II.
"I think it was an amazing idea; it's something we need to be proud of especially in these times as they were mentioning when anti-Semitism is on the rise," Boaz said after the ceremony.
Arlene Schwartz, a Jewish community member in Swanzey, considered the lighting a time of both education and happiness for all in attendance.
"It was absolutely amazing how the crowds came out and everybody sang," Schwartz said. "It's a learning experience for people who have heard of Hanukkah and heard about the light and how the oil burned for eight days."
Among Ahavas Achim membership present was Marni Silverstein, who's attended the synagogue for 18 years. She considered the public ceremony a much more moving display of peace than her family's traditional lighting of a small menorah in their home.
"I didn't know what to expect, and just to see our community come together and have something like this ... is really beautiful," Silverstein said.
Spofford resident Jerrold Kaufman and another man electrified the menorah two months ago in a renovation project of Ahavas Achim's existing candelabrum in a project Kaufman said took them roughly four hours. He estimates the menorah was built about 40 years ago by a carpenter who was an Ahavas Achim member.
Kaufman himself said he's been with the synagogue since 1985, so when Rabbi Aronson proposed the idea to have a public lighting this year and suggested adding lights to prepare for the event, Kaufman took on the project to embrace his faith.
"People came out, Jews [and] non-Jews, singing the Hanukkah blessings, which was amazing," he said. "Keene's an incredible community for that reason."
