Two public hearings are scheduled in the area this week on the draft of the Ten-Year Transportation Plan, which includes projects recommended for the years 2023 to 2032. People can speak to state officials about these projects during the meetings:
Keene, Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St.
Jaffrey, Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Jaffrey Fire Station meeting and training room, 138 Turnpike Road
Local towns with projects listed in the plan include Alstead, Antrim, Charlestown, Harrisville, Keene, Marlow, Peterborough, Richmond, Swanzey and Troy. Also listed are projects already in progress, including two roundabouts in Jaffrey, slated for construction in 2023, and the construction of a new bridge over the Connecticut River connecting Hinsdale and Brattleboro, where preliminary work has started.
Work on the Vilas Bridge connecting Walpole to Bellows Falls is again listed in the transportation plan. Officials shut down the bridge in 2009 after it failed a safety inspection, and plans for its rehabilitation have been up in the air for years.
The draft plan can be found here: www.nh.gov/dot/org/projectdevelopment/planning/typ/documents/2023-2032TYP.pdf
Hearings across the state are being held by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation, composed of the five executive councilors and the commissioner of the state transportation department.
People who can’t attend a meeting can submit written comments by Nov. 8 to:
William E. Watson, P.E., Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance, New Hampshire Department of Transportation John O. Morton Building, 7 Hazen Drive, P.O. Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483.