Peruvian tangerines, Filipino yams, Chinese okra — Keene International Market is bringing the flavors of the world to Emerald Street.
The business opened its storefront earlier this month after operating out of owner Chuda Mishra’s home since January.
Previously, customers would place orders online and pick up goods weekly outside Fire Dog Breads on Emerald Street. But now with a brick-and-mortar location at 162 Emerald St., Mishra has more space and new opportunities to connect with customers.
“People come and share food memories when they see different products,” Mishra said in a recent email to The Sentinel. “We didn't get to see adults acting like kids in a candy store while we were doing the online business.”
Since the company’s inception, the inventory line has expanded to include products from about 35 different countries and includes snacks, produce, dairy products and housewares, according to Mishra.
Connecting with the community and understanding its culinary needs has guided Mishra as he’s built the Keene International Market, and he conducted surveys for about a year and a half before starting the business.
“The Japanese products are entirely new and that's based on a need we saw in our surveys with the public,” Mishra said, adding that the line includes sushi rice, matcha tea products, sauces and oils.
“We've really enjoyed hearing suggestions from our customers and we thank them for their patience with us as we get started.”
Born in Bhutan, Mishra moved to a refugee camp in Nepal at the age of 3. In 2009, his family moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire, then down to Connecticut before Settling in the Monadnock Region in 2014. He found that other local expats shared his struggles in finding international products, so he began planning Keene International Market to address the scarcity.
When Keene International Market first opened, Mishra said that if the shop sparked enough interest, he would set out to open a physical store. Now that that goal has been met, Mishra said the shop has “big dreams,” and he hopes to continue expanding the product line and eventually offer ready-made Nepali street food for lunch.
Until then, customers can explore global flavors or enjoy a game of carrom — a tabletop game of Indian origin — without leaving the city’s limits.
“It's not just shopping,” Mishra said, “it's an adventure.”