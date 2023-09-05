This month's Keene International Festival will feature food, dance, games and exhibits from around the world, according to event organizers.
The “Global Bazaar” is slated for Sept. 23 at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free festival is intended to unify, as well as recognize and honor the cultural diversity of the greater Keene community.
This will be the fifth annual festival.
"[For five years], we have heard positive feedback from people that they enjoy seeing cultural diversity in Keene and the Monadnock Region," said Ritu Budakoti, the festival's chair, who noted that the event is a community effort.
The Keene International Festival, which is also the name of the organizing group, promised in a news release that the event will be a “wonderfully inclusive gathering, vibrant in every possible way."
For music and dance, African drumming, Nepalese dancing, Indian classical music and Morris dancing, also known as English folk dance, will be showcased. Additionally, there will be performances of Hindustani fusion music, a Turkish music ensemble, Mexican dancing and Bollywood flashmob dancing.
"Our biggest showstopper will be an Akwaaba performance from Ghana," Budakoti said.
This year's festival will follow the same format as in years past, according to Budakoti.
"The vendors and types of crafts there may be different, and there will be a new variety of food, cuisines, and some of the performances are new, which we have not brought together [in the past]," she said.
Workshops on African drumming, Morris dancing and Mexican-style dancing will also be offered.
The St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Finnish Mama, Yahso Jamaican Grille, Royal Spice Indian Restaurant, Totally Thai and Tito’s Taqueria will all be selling food.
There will also be a world marketplace, where ornaments, clothing, baskets, jewelry, furniture and art will be for sale.
Guests will be able to learn or watch people play games from all over the world, as well.
The planning team is composed of Keene residents and representatives of many local organizations, including the Keene School District, Keene India Association, Keene Public Library, City of Keene Human Rights Committee and Keene Community Education. In addition to Budakoti, the planning team includes Andy Bohannon, Julie Moulton, Melinda Belden, Lisa Abohatab, Aggie Cersosimo, Gail Zachariah, Jennifer Alexander and Leila Meehan.
Budakoti said the team started planning the festival earlier this year.
"We debriefed right after the [2022] festival, then started planning actively in January," she said. "There are so many parts to this festival that people do not realize. We look backwards on what we did and how we did it, take people's feedback and try to make it more inclusive each year."
Visitors are encouraged to bring cash for food and merchandise purchases.
More information about the event can be found at keeneinternationalfestival.org or the Keene International Festival Facebook page.
