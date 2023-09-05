20230906-LOC-International Festival

Julian Smith dances at the Keene International Festival in 2021 while Dara Adams-Smith, left, and Ron Smith perform traditional African drumming.

 Sentinel file photo by Soren Frantz

This month's Keene International Festival will feature food, dance, games and exhibits from around the world, according to event organizers.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 603-352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com

Mrinali Dhembla can be reached at 603-355-8559 or mdhembla@keenesentinel.com.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.