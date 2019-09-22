Milling about between Finnish, Jamaican, Greek and other flags from around the world, hundreds of people descended on the Elm City's Fuller Park under a clear sky for the second annual Keene International Festival.
Cultural cuisine was served in tents around the perimeter of the park, with a stage set in the back by the intersection of Gilsum Street and Washington Street for dance performances and other entertainment.
Some attendees wore cultural attire to honor their heritage, while others broke out shorts and sundresses for one of the last warm, clear blue summer afternoons.
However, attendees said the nascent festival had much more to offer than just tasty food and sunshine.
For state Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, the second go-round for the festival marked an evolving Elm City.
"I've lived here for over 30 years, and, you know, this is a relatively homogeneous community," said Schapiro, who was there raising awareness for the Keene Immigration and Refugee Partnership. "It is so much different than two or three years ago. You know, you walk down the street, and you see lots of different kinds of people. And it's really good."
Others, like Keene State College junior Jedidiah Crook of Nashua, were there to tell the stories of those who are often forgotten about in modern-day Keene: the Abenaki Tribe of Native Americans.
Crook worked a table with Kya Roumimper, an Elm City resident and coordinator of the college's Office of Multicultural Student Support and Success.
Crook and Roumimper were advocating for the Keene City Council to pass a resolution to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 14 — Columbus Day. They hope to gain the support of outgoing Keene Mayor Kendall Lane, as well as that his successor, to make a proclamation in support of indigenous communities.
Another reminder Crook wanted to share with attendees was an appreciation of place — past, present and future.
"The biggest thing — in terms of the Green New Deal, the Climate Strike [the worldwide protest held Friday] — a lot of what we're talking about is the land," Crook said. "So first, I think personally, we have to talk about the land in which we live on, and if that doesn't include acknowledging the people who have lived here since before colonialism, then the environmental movement has to acknowledge that.
"The land is the most intersectional thing in existence."
Across from Crook and Roumimper's table, a relative newcomer was serving a long line of neighbors at one of the most in-demand tents at the festival.
Avye Andonellis, who was running a tent serving baklava and other treats for the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, described how she chose to move to Keene after living in Greece for 20 years partially because it had such a church.
During that time, she ran a feta cheese and olive oil factory with her husband, Peter, on the island of Lesvos.
At Fuller Park Saturday, Andonellis reflected on how the church grounds her within the community.
"Being that we didn't have any family here, our church is our family," she said.
The festival had an intimate feel to it as customers chatted with vendors waiting in line. Face-to-face conversation and new encounters washed over the more solitary stresses of modern life.
Most of the day, there was not a cellphone in sight.
It was also a chance for local businesses to strut their stuff.
Noulieng Keopras, owner of the Taste of Thai restaurant in Brattleboro, brought his menu along in a food truck, which normally camps out by the Mobil gas station by Interstate 91's Exit 3.
Keopras said the festival was a great chance to introduce his restaurant and a way to pay homage to his father, Khampha, by serving some of his favorites, like drunken noodles.
"Thai food is a little spicy, here and there," Keopras warned new customers.
By the entrance to the festivities, Finnish flags greeted everyone who walked in as Adrianna Stefanko of Fitzwilliam sold an array of Suomi pastries.
After just baking for friends and family as a school teacher in Royalston, Mass., Stefanko went pro three years ago with her home bakery, Finnish Mama.
"My great grandmother [Esther Holman] baked, but I never got to see her bake or have her nisu ... so about 10 years ago I taught myself," Stefanko said before an interruption from a customer.
"This is coffee bread?" Jean Jearrecht of Keene asked.
"Nisu, yes!" Steanko replied. "Finnish coffee bread."
"Oh, alright, I love it!" Jearrecht said. "I'm not Finnish. I'm Swedish, but my grandmother used to bake [a similar pastry] ... And this was just a favorite."
The two had a chuckle over the Scandinavian unity.
Although cities like Nashua and Manchester have formal refugee re-settlement programs making their communities more diverse, Schapiro and others said the Keene festival should show those in the Monadnock Region how a welcoming climate for immigrants can be a strength.
"People in the Legislature are constantly talking about how New Hampshire is getting older and older, and the difficulties with workforce — and also the difficulties keeping young people in New Hampshire," Schapiro said before underscoring the untapped potential immigrants could bring to the Elm City.
"It's also about a real opportunity to bring new people and hard working people and people who have ideas about how to start businesses to communities like Keene."